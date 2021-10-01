Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading Up 4.7%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 2,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 267,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAK shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braskem S.A. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Braskem in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter.

About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

