Bread (BRD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $402,223.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $402,223.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.11 or 0.00239133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00114584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012610 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

