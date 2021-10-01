Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce sales of $79.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 939.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $174.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $252.76 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

