Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.43. 9,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average is $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 754,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,571,000 after buying an additional 68,011 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

