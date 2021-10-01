Brokerages Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.03). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

HCAT traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 2,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $59.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,436.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,951 shares of company stock worth $7,893,897. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after buying an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,952,000 after purchasing an additional 147,927 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.