Brokerages Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.40 Million

Brokerages expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report sales of $65.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.69 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $38.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $220.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $225.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $260.69 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $276.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $24.21 on Friday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $779.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

