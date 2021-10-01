Brokerages Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.64. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $6.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$3.35 to C$3.21 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,909,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 350.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after buying an additional 723,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $24.78. 50,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,245. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.64 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.