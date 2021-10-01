Brokerages Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce sales of $891.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $888.23 million to $894.00 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $819.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 42,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,610. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

