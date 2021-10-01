Brokerages Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.77. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 401,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 176,637 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5,578.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

