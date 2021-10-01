Brokerages Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Gilead Sciences posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,343,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

