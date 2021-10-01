Brokerages Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of LC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.52. 28,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.88. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,951 shares of company stock valued at $564,717. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

