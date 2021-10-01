Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Announce $2.90 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.90. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings of $4.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.02 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.92. 31,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,504. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

