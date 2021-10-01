Brokerages Expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million.

SNPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

SNPO stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79. Snap One has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.