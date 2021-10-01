Brokerages Expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million.

SNPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

SNPO stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79. Snap One has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

