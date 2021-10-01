Brokerages Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. Sotherly Hotels posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

