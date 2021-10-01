Brokerages Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.19). Wix.com reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Wix.com by 55.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wix.com by 32.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 12.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $195.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $192.44 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

