Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT at $63.08

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGIO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 891,047 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,556,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,295,000 after acquiring an additional 336,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after acquiring an additional 328,821 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,583. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

