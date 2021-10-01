Brokerages Set American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Target Price at $38.33

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of APEI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 70,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,778. The firm has a market cap of $484.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Public Education by 4,350.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

