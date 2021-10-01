Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $60.17

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

LSCC stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.76. 3,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,500. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,791 shares of company stock worth $24,115,838. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

