Brokerages Set Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target at $36.57

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE MDLA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. 92,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 19,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $596,214.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,746,268.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $79,503.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,304 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,842. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,811,000 after purchasing an additional 201,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Medallia by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,782,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 513,892 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medallia in the second quarter valued at about $8,010,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Medallia in the second quarter worth about $3,336,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

