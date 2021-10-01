Brokerages Set OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target at $6.60

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Shares of OCX opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 94.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,784,000 after buying an additional 1,466,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after buying an additional 152,789 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,899,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 1,173.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.