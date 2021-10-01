Brokerages Set One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Price Target at $30.60

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Collins Stewart started coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OLP stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $635.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $243,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,878.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,728 shares of company stock valued at $411,299. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 90,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 54,088 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

