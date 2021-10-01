Brokerages Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Price Target at $29.64

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.64.

SWI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

NYSE SWI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 991.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.