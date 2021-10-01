Brokers Offer Predictions for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $56.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.