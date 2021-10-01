Brokers Offer Predictions for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

TBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $100.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.18. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million.

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 34,611 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.18, for a total value of $3,259,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,004 over the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

