Brokers Set Expectations for Ball Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ball in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLL. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

BLL stock opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 85.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 170,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 80,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 183,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $905,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.