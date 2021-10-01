Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bruker ended the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. Revenue growth across the BSI and BEST segments and geographies contributed to the top line. The segment reported robust demand for the company’s high-performance scientific instruments, life science and diagnostic solutions driven by a solid end-market recovery. Strong revenue and volume growth in the quarter substantially drove year-over-year gross and operating margins despite increase in R&D and marketing and sales investments in Project Accelerate 2.0. Raised 2021 financial outlook is another upside. Strong solvency is an added plus. Bruker has outperformed its industry over the past year. Yet, escalating costs and expenses are putting pressure on the company’s bottom line, Foreign exchange fluctuations, stiff competition and macroeconomic woes persist.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Bruker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,742,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

