BSClaunch Hits 24-Hour Volume of $41,961.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $165,811.74 and $41,961.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for $0.0849 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00065035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00102050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00134937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,349.29 or 1.00039777 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.21 or 0.06771977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.06 or 0.00737503 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

