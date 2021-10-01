Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Bumble alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Bumble by 148.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 106,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bumble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bumble by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,655 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bumble stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,733. Bumble has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.57.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.