Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the August 31st total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,480,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Buyer Group International stock traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,504,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,202,066. Buyer Group International has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.