Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41. Approximately 1,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 537,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Specifically, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $380,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,025. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $850.31 million, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 2.66.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 118.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

