Callisto Network Price Up 6.7% This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $19.26 million and $140,780.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.46 or 0.06857983 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00107690 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

