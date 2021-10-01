Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.24. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.60 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

