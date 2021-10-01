Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,791,000 after acquiring an additional 98,919 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First Horizon by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211,541 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in First Horizon by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,094,000 after acquiring an additional 758,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,116,000 after acquiring an additional 312,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,310,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,626,000 after acquiring an additional 542,040 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.