Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 109 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 91,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 54.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 170,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,100,000 after buying an additional 60,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Johnson Rice upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

SEDG opened at $265.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

