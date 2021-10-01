Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after acquiring an additional 323,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CPT opened at $147.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $154.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.