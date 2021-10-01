Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

CCJ stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

