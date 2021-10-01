Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,125 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 20.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 144,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 963,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

