Canaccord Genuity Lowers H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target to C$3.00

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on H2O Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS:HEOFF opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.33 million, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

