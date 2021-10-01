Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EIHDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 888 has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $5.77 on Thursday. 888 has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

