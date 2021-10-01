Canaccord Genuity Trims H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Target Price to C$3.00

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on H2O Innovation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HEO stock opened at C$2.39 on Wednesday. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of C$1.43 and a twelve month high of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The firm has a market cap of C$203.48 million and a PE ratio of 52.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.44.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

