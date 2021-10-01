Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s FY2021 earnings at ($7.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.52) EPS.

SRRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Oncology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $275.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the second quarter worth $2,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

