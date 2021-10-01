Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

