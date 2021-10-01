Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

