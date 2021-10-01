Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5,041.38

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,041.38 ($65.87) and traded as low as GBX 5,035 ($65.78). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 5,050 ($65.98), with a volume of 54,047 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,041.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,902.31. The company has a market cap of £830.37 million and a P/E ratio of 9.84.

In related news, insider Jean Matterson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) per share, for a total transaction of £50,500 ($65,978.57).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

