Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) & Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Head to Head Survey

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $324.58 million 4.91 $64.54 million $0.47 24.45 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.14 -$80.53 million N/A N/A

Capitol Federal Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 25.80% 5.97% 0.79% Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capitol Federal Financial and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capitol Federal Financial currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Capitol Federal Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capitol Federal Financial is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Risk & Volatility

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

