Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 6.49. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,569 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 98,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.