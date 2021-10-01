Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$300.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark reissued an outperform rating and set a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$254.67.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$202.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 90.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$159.80 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$197.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$184.05.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 6.1700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.03%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

