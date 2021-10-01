Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $198.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.32 and a 200-day moving average of $190.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.68 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
