Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.
CUK traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,973. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.
In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
CUK has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
Featured Article: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.