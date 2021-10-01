Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

CUK traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,973. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carnival Co. & stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUK has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

