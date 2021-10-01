Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CARE opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

